Pawnee County couple charged with murder after 1-year-old found dead in unsafe home

A Pawnee County couple faces murder and child neglect charges after their 1-year-old daughter was found dead in unsanitary home conditions earlier this month.

By: Lori Fullbright

-

A Pawnee County couple has been charged with murder and child neglect after their 1-year-old daughter was found dead in their home earlier this month, authorities said.

Suspects Identified

Christopher Johnson and Kourtany Johnson are facing charges of first-degree murder and child neglect following their daughter's death. Authorities said their home was in unsafe and unsanitary conditions, posing further risks to their other children.

Details from the Probable Cause Affidavit

On March 3, 7 a.m., the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unresponsive child at the Johnsons’ home. Deputies found the parents acting erratically and observed a 3-year-old child covered in dried food, glitter, and animal hair. The couple also has another child in school. Christopher Johnson told investigators he had opened a prescription bottle of methadone, briefly turned away, and turned back to find the 1-year-old had spilled it on herself. He said he suspected she ingested some of the liquid but did not believe it was enough to be fatal. Johnson claimed he told Kourtany to take the child to the hospital, but she refused, fearing their children would be taken away. The parents reported putting the child to bed around 11 p.m. and finding her unresponsive the next morning.

Medical Examiner’s Findings

However, the medical examiner determined that the child had been dead for approximately 18 hours, suggesting she likely died around noon the previous day, not the morning the parents claimed.

Conditions of the Home

Investigators found severe neglect inside the home, including:

Animal feces throughout the house Rotting food, trash, and flies in living areas and bedrooms Maggots and cockroaches inside the home Empty prescription and methadone bottles scattered on the floor

Ongoing Investigation

The case remains under investigation, and officials have not yet announced court dates for the suspects.