'This is much worse': Firefighters work against extreme weather conditions in Pawnee Co

Dozens of volunteers showed up to fight a fire outbreak in Pawnee County near Oak Grove. Oklahoma volunteers rallied around Peninsula Fire as EOM Director said these are the worst fire conditions he's seen.

By: Erin Conrad

-

For more than 20 years, David Ashlock and his brother Larry have been fighting fires in Oklahoma. The two men live in Osage County but jumped into action when they heard about the Oak Grove Fire in Pawnee County.

"You think you get it out and then, we came by here and there's fire on the side of the road, so we put it out so it doesn't create another fire. It's already jumped the road twice," said David. "This one was a 30-foot circle of fire on the opposite side when we came by so we just started in on it and got it all out."

The Ashlocks are just two volunteers out of dozens who showed up to help the Peninsula Fire Department. Green Country Fire, The Forestry Service, Prue Fire, Sand Springs Fire, Cleveland Fire, The Army Corps of Engineers, Pawnee County, Skedee, and many more all joined the fight.

"It's really hard to put fire out when you have 65 mph winds, you know. The best we can do is try to get people from out in front of it and keep people safe and protect as much property as we can," said Assistant Fire Chief Mark Randall. "The last week's been pretty rough for Pawnee County; I think we've got up to a total of 100 homes destroyed from wildfire."

Volunteers have been cycling in and out, sleeping a few hours at a time, and then getting back to work.

"It takes a toll on our fire department. You know, 78% of firefighters are volunteers, we are all volunteers," said Randall.

Weather conditions over the last two weeks are some of the worst that Pawnee County Emergency Manager Chris Chailer has ever seen. He was a firefighter during the Creek County wildfire in 2012.

"This one's much worse, there's no explaining the difference of it," said Chailer.

Fire crews are bracing for more as dry windy conditions remain in the forecast.