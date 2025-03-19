Oklahoma State wrestling heads to the 2025 NCAA Championships

By: OSU Athletics

Oklahoma State Wrestling at the NCAA Championships

The No. 3 Oklahoma State wrestling team (13-1, 9-0 Big 12) heads to the 2025 NCAA Championships, held March 20-22 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. After capturing the Big 12 Championship, OSU boasts nine national qualifiers and seven wrestlers seeded in the top eight.

Head Coach David Taylor was asked what his first year has been like?

DAVID TAYLOR: When I got there May last year, it's been crazy. In some ways feels like you've been there for 10 years. Some days it feels like we just got there yesterday.

I just think every day we go to work and we're just trying to help our guys get better wrestling, help our guys live a better lifestyle. Help them to lead them to a championship mentality.

And that's everything. That's not just how you wrestle. It's how you live your life. It's how you think, how you perform, how you train, how you recover.

I think when you do that, I mean every day we get to go to work it's a blessing. We get to go in there and help these guys get great at wrestling, help them become better student-athletes.

I've enjoyed every second of it. There's definitely times that you go to bed -- maybe that day's a little bit stressful. Maybe it was very fulfilling. But you get to lay down and you get to wake up the next day and you get to go do it again. Every day you get to try to make a difference in people's lives.

I think that's why I desired to take this job. I felt like it was a way I could impact lives at the highest level. It's just been very fulfilling.

And excited to be here at the national tournament. And this is year one, it's exciting to focus on the present right now. Excited for every day moving forward.





Broadcast Info The NCAA Championships will air across ESPN networks. Morning sessions will be on ESPNU, with Sessions 2 and 6 on ESPN and Friday night’s session on ESPN2. Mike Couzens, Jordan Burroughs, and Quint Kessenich will call the evening sessions. MatCast coverage is available on ESPN+ for all sessions until the finals.

Championship Schedule (CT)

Thursday, March 20: Session 1: Preliminary & First Rounds – 11 a.m. (ESPNU) Session 2: Second Round, Consolation First Round – 6 p.m. (ESPN) Friday, March 21: Session 3: Quarterfinals, Consolation Second & Third Rounds – 11 a.m. (ESPNU) Session 4: Semifinals, Consolation Fourth & Fifth Rounds – 7 p.m. (ESPN2) Saturday, March 22: Session 5: Consolation Semifinals, Placement Matches – 10 a.m. (ESPNU) Session 6: Championship Matches – 6 p.m. (ESPN)

About Oklahoma State

This season marks the first under head coach David Taylor, following John Smith's retirement. The Cowboys finished with a 13-1 dual record and won the Big 12 title. OSU impressed throughout the season, beating 10 ranked teams and securing a program-best 45.6% bonus rate. Nine Cowboys are national qualifiers, with seven seeded in the top eight. Key wrestlers include returning finalist Dustin Plott, freshmen Dean Hamiti Jr. and Wyatt Hendrickson, and veterans Troy Spratley, Tagen Jamison, Luke Surber, Caleb Fish, and Teague Travis.

Seeds and Matchups

125: No. 7 Troy Spratley vs. No. 26 Keyveon Roller (UVA) 141: No. 7 Tagen Jamison vs. No. 26 Eligh Rivera (PRIN) 149: No. 33 Teague Travis vs. No. 32 Wynton Denkins (CAMP) 157: No. 12 Caleb Fish vs. No. 21 Logan Rozynski (LEH) 165: No. 8 Cameron Amine vs. No. 25 Nick Hamilton (UVA) 174: No. 3 Dean Hamiti Jr. vs. No. 30 Jackson Turley (RUT) 184: No. 4 Dustin Plott vs. No. 29 Kole Mulhauser (PRIN) 197: No. 8 Luke Surber vs. No. 25 Patrick Brophy (CIT) HWT: No. 2 Wyatt Hendrickson vs. No. 31 Max Vanadia (MSU)

At the NCAA Championships

Oklahoma State wrestling is a storied program, with 34 team titles, 143 individual champions, and 486 All-Americans. The Cowboys have been consistent contenders, with 29 national qualifiers over the last three seasons.

Experience and Consistency

With six seniors and a wealth of national tournament experience, OSU is one of the most seasoned teams in the nation. Dustin Plott, Cameron Amine, Wyatt Hendrickson, and Dean Hamiti Jr. all bring extensive NCAA experience, with several Cowboys having qualified multiple times.

Big 12 Champions

OSU claimed its 56th conference championship at the Big 12s, winning with 153.5 team points. This marks the program’s first title since 2021, and David Taylor’s achievement of winning a team title in his first season mirrors Cael Sanderson’s 2007 success at Iowa State.