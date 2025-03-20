Supporting children during Oklahoma's wildfires: What parents should know

Wednesday, March 19th 2025, 10:56 pm
As wildfires continue to devastate areas across Oklahoma, it's important to understand how children respond to events like this.
In our "Oklahoma's Own Focus on Kids," Craig Day is looking into how to talk to kids about natural disasters like our wildfires.
The wildfires are heartbreaking for many adults, but they can be especially hard for kids who may feel helpless or scared and may experience anxiety.
The warning signs vary depending on age.
For example, young kids may cry or be more irritable.
Middle school-aged kids may worry that a disaster could happen again.
Teenagers may act out and are less likely to talk about their feelings.
FEMA says it's important to:
Experts say it’s also healthy to include children in volunteer efforts to help wildfire victims, which can give them a sense of control and security.
Craig Day anchors the 5, 6 & 10 o’clock newscasts at News On 6. He’s an Emmy and national Edward R. Murrow award winner, whose work has also been recognized with awards by several other journalism groups, including the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalism, Oklahoma Associated Press, and broadcasting associations in Louisiana and Texas, including reporter and story of the year when he worked in Shreveport, Louisiana.
