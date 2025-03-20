Supporting children during Oklahoma's wildfires: What parents should know

As wildfires continue to devastate areas across Oklahoma, it's important to understand how children respond to events like this. In our "Oklahoma's Own Focus on Kids," Craig Day is looking into how to talk to kids about natural disasters like our wildfires.

By: Craig Day

As wildfires continue to devastate areas across Oklahoma, it's important to understand how children respond to events like this.

The wildfires are heartbreaking for many adults, but they can be especially hard for kids who may feel helpless or scared and may experience anxiety.

The warning signs vary depending on age.

For example, young kids may cry or be more irritable.

Middle school-aged kids may worry that a disaster could happen again.

Teenagers may act out and are less likely to talk about their feelings.

FEMA says it's important to:

Talk to kids and, even more importantly, to listen to them. They recommend parents answer questions briefly and honestly. Reassure them and keep a consistent routine as best you can. Limit their TV and social media use, where they constantly see images of the damage caused by the fires.

Experts say it’s also healthy to include children in volunteer efforts to help wildfire victims, which can give them a sense of control and security.