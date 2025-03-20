GRAND Mental Health training future law enforcement students to identify mental health signs

GRAND Mental Health is working to make sure everyone understands the warning signs of different mental health issues in their personal lives and in others, especially on the job in fields that include law enforcement.

GRAND Mental Health is working to make sure everyone understands the warning signs of different mental health issues in their personal lives and in others, especially on the job in fields that include law enforcement.

While there is no official program that GRAND Mental Health runs with high school students looking at careers in law enforcement, GRAND recently visited with some students to discuss mental health as they consider those careers.

GRAND Mental Health worked with Meridian Tech's criminal justice program in Stillwater to help high school students prepare for law enforcement careers by focusing on mental health awareness. Thomas Comstock, a former police officer and Crisis Services Director at GRAND Mental Health spoke to students about the importance of taking care of their mental health and recognizing warning signs in others. While Comstock has mental health training while working as a police officer, he believes that earlier mental health training for students will better equip them to handle difficult situations as future first responders. The training includes understanding various mental health disorders (such as bipolar disorder, depression, and schizophrenia) to help de-escalate situations effectively. GRAND Mental Health emphasizes the importance of mental fitness, alongside physical fitness, for law enforcement officers. Comstock plans to return to Meridian Tech for more training sessions and hopes to expand this outreach to other high school students interested in law enforcement. GRAND Mental Health encourages anyone struggling with mental health to reach out for help.



