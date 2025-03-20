Regional robotics competition features students from across Green Country

While most students are enjoying their last few days of spring break, high schoolers from Tulsa, Broken Arrow, and Muskogee are putting their STEM skills to the test at the FIRST Robotics Competition Green Country Regional.

By: Alyssa Miller

The teams are competing in the FIRST Robotics Competition Green Country Regional being held at Expo Square Pavilion in Tulsa. The winners will advance to the championship in April.

What is FIRST?

First is a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring young people's interest and participation in science and technology. Its robotics competitions challenge high school students to design and build a robot, and then test their effectiveness, their power of collaboration, and the students' determination.

First Robotics Regional Director Melinda Taylor said, "You fail, then you succeed, and it is like, well can I go further? Can I make it even better? Some do and some do not, but they never give up and that is the greatest thing with this program."

Who will be at the Green Country Regional?

Student teams from local districts, multiple states, Belize, and Turkey are competing in the FIRST Robotics Competition Green Country Regional. The winners in Tulsa will advance to the International Championships in Houston, Texas on April 16-19.

"We are going to make it to Houston," said Jenks High School sophomore and member of the Jenks Prime Movers robotics club, Graham Pinnell. "To anyone out there, we are going to need to raise money when we make it to Worlds, so make sure to call us. Sponsors are always welcome."

How does the competition work?

Teams of two Alliances will play a game with three robots that the students designed and built themselves. "They are with two other teams in their alliance going against another alliance which has three teams on it that they have never worked with before," Taylor continued saying, "So, they are learning how to work with other people and come with the same goal."

This season's game is called REEFSCAPE and through the use of STEM and collaboration skills, the students explore life beneath the surface of the ocean.

Pinnell said, "In the field our robot needs to be able to pick up PVC pipes, put them on the coral tree, to score as many points as possible and then hang at the end."

Who can attend the competition?

The FIRST Robotics Competition Green Country Regional is open to the public. Attendees can catch the excitement of the competition and cheer on their favorite teams. Admission is free.

The competition is Thursday, March 20, through Saturday, March 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. It is inside Tulsa's Expo Square Pavilion at 4145 E 21st St.