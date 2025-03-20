FEMA Disaster Aid Approved for Oklahoma’s November Storms

FEMA approved disaster aid for Oklahoma's recovery from severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding that occurred from Nov. 2-5, 2024, affecting multiple counties.

By: David Prock

-

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced on Thursday that federal disaster assistance has been approved to aid Oklahoma's recovery efforts following severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding from Nov. 2-5, 2024.

According to a representative with the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, Oklahoma requested FEMA Individual Assistance for the November storms in December and FEMA Public Assistance in January, however, the disaster declaration approved is for Public Assistance only.

ODEM said that it is important to note that this disaster declaration is not related to the March wildfire damage. FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, ODEM, and local emergency management officials are currently working to create joint damage assessments.

Who Is Eligible for Assistance?

According to FEMA, public assistance funding is available to the state, tribal governments, local governments, and eligible private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damaged infrastructure. This funding will be specifically for those impacted by the storms last November.

The following counties are included in the initial disaster declaration:

Adair Garvin Jefferson Lincoln Okfuskee Oklahoma Stephens Washita

Related Story 11/3/2024: Oklahoma Gov. Declares State Of Emergency For 6 Counties After Weekend Storms

Federal funding is also available statewide for hazard mitigation measures to help prevent future disasters. FEMA said that more areas may be designated for assistance as damage assessments continue.

Related Story 3/15/2025: FEMA: Fire Management Assistance Grants secured for 13 counties

November Storm Coverage:



