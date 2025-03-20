Mercy for Mannford: Donation drive to help wildfire victims rebuild

A donation drive this Saturday aims to help families impacted by the devastating wildfires in Mannford, Terlton, and surrounding areas. Mercy for Mannford, organized by community members and local organizations, will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at WOMPA in Tulsa.

By: Drake Johnson

A donation drive this Saturday aims to help families impacted by the devastating wildfires in Mannford, Terlton, and surrounding areas. Mercy for Mannford, organized by community members and local organizations, will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at WOMPA in Tulsa.

"They Are Starting Over From Ashes"

Organizer Andi Villachica, who experienced a wildfire as a teen, emphasized the impact of losing everything.

"You lose your security. You lose your sanctuary. You lose all your favorite things," Villachica said. "I just wanted to do what I could to help these people get a new beginning and to get some support from the community and show them that we are Oklahoma Strong."

What to Donate

Families affected by the wildfires need a variety of essential items.

"They've lost everything," said Stormy Miller, co-organizer of the event. "They're looking for hygiene items, clothing, not just food, but think of things like laptops, bicycles—things people have bought that are now gone."

How to Help If You Can't Attend

For those unable to attend the event, donations can still be made.

"The people in Mannford are asking to go to Citizens Helping Citizens Mannford. That’s where everything is being centralized," Villachica said. "We’ve also partnered with Route 66 Alliance. If anybody wants to make a tax-free donation, they are a 501(c)(3)."

A QR code for donations is available through Route 66 Alliance for immediate contributions.

Join the Effort

Mercy for Mannford is supported by WOMPA, Route 66 Alliance, Radio IDL, Cool Things to Do in Tulsa, and The Salvation Army. Volunteers and donations are essential to helping these families rebuild.

"We encourage everyone to come out," Miller said. "Get your stuff together at 11 to 6 and help make a difference."

For more information on how to donate or volunteer, visit Citizens Helping Citizens Mannford’s Facebook page.