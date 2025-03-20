Tesla vandalized with spray paint at Tulsa apartment complex: Suspect caught on camera

Tulsa Police are searching for the suspect accused of vandalizing a Tesla with spray paint last week.

By: Drake Johnson

Photos show a masked person accused of vandalizing a Tesla with spray paint at a Tulsa apartment complex.

Tulsa Police said it happened at the Residence Inn near E. 51st St. S. and South Yale Avenue on March 11, around 3:20 a.m. Officers said the victim told them at the scene that her phone was notified that her vehicle was being tampered with.

By the time she made it to the parking lot, the suspect had left the area. Red spray paint was used on both sides of the vehicle, police say.

If you recognize the person accused of vandalizing the vehicle, call Crime Stoppers.