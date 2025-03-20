Hot Sauce Month: News On 6 crew tests their limits
It’s National Hot Sauce Month, and the News On 6 crew tests various heat levels with sauces from Pain is Good.
Thursday, March 20th 2025, 5:17 pm
By:
Jonathan Cooper,
Reagan Ledbetter,
Tatum Guinn
Hot sauces have been around for more than 2,400 years and more than half of all households have hot sauces. March is National Hot Sauce Month and our friends at Pain is Good sent us some sauces to try.
Jonathan Cooper, Tatum Guinn, and Reagan Ledbetter were willing to step up to the plate and test their limits on the increasingly hot sauces.
