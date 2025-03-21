Mannford community collects donations to aid fire victims: ‘We’re here for you’

Oklahomans are responding to the urgent needs of those affected by wildfires. Those collecting donations say they have enough clothing, but do need other things like toiletries and canned food.

By: Cal Day

Donations are pouring in from people who want to help those devastated by the wildfires.

Michelle Jones is coming from Tulsa to make a delivery in Mannford.

“I brought women’s clothes, men’s shoes, blankets, bags,” she said.

She’s kept an eye on the wildfires that have devastated parts of Oklahoma.

Making this donation is her way of helping out.

“I wanted to bring as much as I could and that’s what I had at the time, that’s what they listed, so I wanted to help as many as I could,” Jones said.

Her contributions will move to the tables and clothing racks inside the Mannford Baptist Church.

The gym is now the hub for all kinds of donations.

“Everybody wants to give, everybody wants to drop stuff off, everybody wants to do that, so we’re trying to try to collect all that stuff in and disseminate it to where the need is,” said Lexie Dorius, one of the organizers working with several churches to help people get back on their feet.

People who lost everything in the fire can come to the church to get clothes, food, toiletries and other everyday items for free.

“They just melt in our arms, which is nice, we want to be that place where they can come and feel comfort, feel relief, feel that we got you, God’s got you, we’re here for you,” she said.

At this point, Mannford Baptist is good on clothing donations.

The requests they are getting from fire victims are things like game cameras, laundry baskets, towels and washcloths, adult diapers, beard trimmers and shaving cream.

Organizers are also accepting canned food items and financial donations.

If you want to drop off donations, you can call Mannford Baptist Church or join a Facebook page called “Citizens Helping Citizens Mannford.” Organizers say they are posting daily needs on that page.

You can get supplies at Mannford Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. most days. Free lunch and dinner are offered during that time.