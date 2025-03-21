Firefighters brace for possible wildfires on Friday

Firefighters are on alert for potential wildfires in Oklahoma due to strong winds returning Friday, especially after last week's fires.

By: Emory Bryan

Firefighters are getting ready for another day of possible wildfires on Friday because the strong winds will return.

It’s calm on Thursday, with no fires and hardly any wind. On Friday, more wind is expected, and that’s concerning to the fire chief in Mannford after a week of almost constant work.

He’s especially concerned about areas like the land North of Highway 51 that hasn’t burned at all, where there’s still plenty of dry grass and trees.

They’re asking people to be cautious about anything that could spark a fire, and as always, do what they can to prepare:

watering lawns if possible removing things that burn close up around houses calling quickly if a fire starts

The department worked through last weekend continuously and had another full day on Wednesday outside of town to the north.