Cleveland allows wildfire victims to stay at Feyodi Campgrounds

The city of Cleveland has opened the Feyodi Campgrounds to assist wildfire victims, offering free shelter for up to 30 days and free hay for farmers and ranchers in need.

By: MaKayla Glenn

-

City of Cleveland Responds to Wildfire Crisis

The city of Cleveland is allowing those affected by recent wildfires to stay at the Feyodi Campgrounds free of charge for 30 days. Although the fires did not directly impact the city itself, officials are stepping up to help victims from surrounding areas.





More Than 100 Families Displaced

Over 100 families have lost their homes due to the devastating wildfires, and more than 22,000 acres have been burned, heavily affecting local farmers and ranchers. Cleveland's police chief, Clinton Stout, shared the community’s strong commitment to supporting their neighbors.





Chief Clinton Stout: A Community in Need

Chief Stout explained that many of Cleveland’s residents have seen their homes and properties destroyed. The Feyodi Campgrounds have been opened as a safe space for those in need of shelter and support.

"We have a lot of rural Cleveland and a lot of our families and friends, their homes are destroyed, and property was destroyed," Chief Stout said.





Campground Offers Free Shelter for 30 Days

The Feyodi Campgrounds will offer free temporary shelter for up to 30 days to wildfire victims. Chief Stout confirmed that the campground has ample space for both campers and tents, providing a much-needed haven for those affected.

"There's plenty of space here. If you can get a camper, even if you have a tent, we have 10 camping areas," Chief Stout said.





Full Hookups and Comfort for Recovery

The campgrounds have full hookups, including water, sewer, electricity, bathrooms, and showers, offering a comfortable environment for those who need to recover and rebuild.

Homer Strate, the campground host, mentioned, "If they have to go out and work on their places in the daytime and come back here and sleep at night, this place is ideal."





Free Hay Available for Farmers and Ranchers

In addition to shelter, the Feyodi Campgrounds are also providing free hay for farmers and ranchers who have lost their supply due to the fires. Buford Ranch has generously donated hay, which is available free of charge to anyone in need.

"Buford Ranch hauled it in for us, and anybody that lost hay and needs it for their livestock, it’s free of charge," Chief Stout said.





A Temporary Solution for Those Affected

While Chief Stout acknowledges that this support is not a long-term fix, the city is doing everything it can to help those in crisis.

"We know it’s not a long-term solution, but it’s something we can do to help," Chief Stout said.





How to Get Assistance

If you are affected by the wildfires and need to stay at the Feyodi Campgrounds or pick up free hay, you can contact Cleveland Police for more information.



