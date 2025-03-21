'Worst I've ever seen': Pawnee County couple charged with first-degree murder after 1-year-old daughter dies from methadone overdose

A 1-year-old girl died after swallowing methadone, and now her parents are charged with first-degree murder.

By: Chloe Abbott

A Pawnee County couple is charged with first-degree murder after their 1-year-old daughter died at home on March 2, 2025.

The medical examiner says evidence showed the girl had been dead 18 hours before the couple called 911.

A lack of responsibility leads to a child's death

Pawnee County Deputy Buddy Townes says the girl's father, Christopher Johnson, says he left a bottle of methadone open on the dining room table and the girl got into it.

"Had there been just the smallest bit of responsibility on her parent's side, then nothing would have went the way it did that," Deputy Townes.

Christopher Johnson told deputies the girl poured it down the front of her shirt.

The girl's mother, Kourtany Johnson, told deputies the girl swallowed the drug but didn't think it was enough to kill her.

Christopher told deputies he wanted to take his daughter to the hospital but Kourtany said no because she didn't want her kids taken from her.

"One was saying, 'Let's go (to the hospital), and then the other saying, 'No, let's not.' So, to me... I don't know that you can understand it, because that's just not a normal, rational thought," said Deputy Townes.

A home unfit for living

Deputies say there were prescription and empty methadone bottles on the floor, animal feces all over the house, no electricity, and no running water with two other children living in the house.

They also said there were large amounts of trash around the living area and bedrooms, like rotting food. Deputies said there was also an infestation of maggots, cockroaches, and flies around the home.

When deputies arrived at the scene on March 3, they said Kourtany Johnson was holding a 3-year-old that was dirty, with matted hair, and dried food, glitter and animal hair stuck all over his body and they also had a child in school.

"I've seen a lot of horrible, deplorable living conditions with kids present. That's the worst I've ever seen," said Deputy Townes.

What's next for Christopher and Kourtany Johnson

The couple is charged with first-degree murder in Pawnee County.

The Pawnee County Sheriff's office says the other two children have been removed from the home by DHS.

The Sheriff's Office is also investigating an allegation of sexual abuse against a man who visited the home.

DHS issued the following statement:

"Oklahoma Human Services shares in the community's grief when a child is lost to a preventable death and is committed to protecting the safety and wellbeing of Oklahoma's children.

Investigations into child deaths involve collaboration with multiple agencies and community partners, and their duration can be influenced by factors beyond our control. While we cannot comment further on this case due to ongoing investigations at this time, our focus remains on supporting efforts to protect Oklahoma’s children."