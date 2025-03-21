DUI Arrest in Tulsa: Wrong-Way Driver Causes Crash on Broken Arrow Expressway

One person was arrested on the Broken Arrow Expressway Friday morning after a wrong-way crash.

Friday, March 21st 2025, 5:24 am

By: Christian Hans


TULSA, Okla. -

One person was arrested after a crash Friday morning in Tulsa, according to police.


According to TPD, an officer was driving eastbound on the Broken Arrow Expressway near 145th E Ave when a wrong-way driver nearly hit her. The driver, identified as Catriona Neumann, missed the officer but crashed into a small SUV and stopped on the expressway just east of 129th E Ave.


Neumann was taken into custody. The other driver was not injured.


Neumann was arrested on complaints of DUI, transporting an open container, driving the wrong way, and failure to yield to emergency vehicles.
