'Pickleball Madness': South County Rec Center hosts 2-day pickleball tournament

March Madness is in full swing but that is not the only place to turn to for good competition. The South County Recreation Center is serving up its own version: Pickleball Madness from March 21-22.

By: Alyssa Miller

-

March Madness is in full swing but that is not the only place to turn to for good competition this weekend. The South County Recreation Center near Bixby and Glenpool is serving up its own version: Pickleball Madness. The tournament is March 21-22 inside the facility at 13800 S Peoria Ave.





Competitive Fun

Pickleball Madness is two days of exciting matchups and competitive fun. This year is the rec center's second year hosting the tournament. Activities Coordinator Scott Bartel said more than 20 teams signed up and for some it has become an annual tradition.

"It is addicting to play," he continued saying, "Once you start usually you do not ever want to stop, so that is why you see so many people playing. The competitiveness is there for the tournaments, but it is also more people come cheer on their friends, or for the social aspect, and sometimes just to be active."

Spectators are welcome to watch the tournament. Admission is $1.





Bracket Play

The tournament uses a pool play format with up to 12 teams in each of the five brackets. There are brackets for youth, 55+, 70+, and two more named 3.0 and 3.5 that separate different skill levels. Medals are awarded to the top three teams in each bracket with additional prizes going to the winners.

Player, Carlos Gomez, picked up the sport in 2021 and has been playing at South County Rec ever since. "A lot of us are in our 40's, 50's, 60's, and beyond and at that age group, I know we play slower, but we still have the same competitive fire," he said.





Open Play

Registration for Pickleball Madness has closed, but South County Rec does offer the sport at its facility year-round. Its three indoor courts are free for open play from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday and various other times in the evenings. There are also designated times for beginners and advanced players and a one-hour skills and drills clinic on Thursdays at 11:45 a.m. To use the courts there is a $1 fee or players can buy a punch card with 30 visits on it for $24.

Gomez said it is a great way to meet new people. "Pickleball is a very social sport that a lot of folks do not realize until they get into it," he added. "I learned very quickly that the South County community has a lot of really nice folks my age and some younger."





For a full list of activities and programs at the South County Rec Center visit their website.