March Madness treats with Chef Emily Susman

March Madness is underway and you might be planning a get-together with friends or family for all the fun. Chef, author and influencer Emily Susman is here to show us how to make some delicious snacks like Rolo Ritz Bites and Cheese Pretzel Bites.

By: Drake Johnson

Chef, author, and influencer Emily Susman joined News On 6 at 9 a.m. on Thursday to share some tasty March Madness treats!

Sweet and Salty Ritz Bites

For a quick treat, Emily suggests Ritz crackers, Rolos, and pretzels.

Place a Rolo on top of a Ritz cracker. Bake at 200°F for three minutes until slightly melted. Press a pretzel on top and add sprinkles.

Cheesy Stuffed Pretzel Bites

These savory bites use store-bought pretzel bites and Velveeta cheese.

Fill a piping bag (or plastic bag with a cut corner) with melted Velveeta. Pipe cheese into the pretzel bites. Spray with avocado oil and sprinkle with pretzel salt. Bake until warm.

Spiced-Up Chex Mix

Upgrade your Chex Mix with extra seasoning.

Combine Chex cereal, pretzels, goldfish crackers, and peanuts. Spray with avocado oil and toss with seasoning. Bake for extra crunch.

To learn more about Susman's recipes, check out her website at EmmaClairesKitchen.com.