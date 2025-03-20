March Madness treats with Chef Emily Susman

Thursday, March 20th 2025, 10:00 am
Chef, author, and influencer Emily Susman joined News On 6 at 9 a.m. on Thursday to share some tasty March Madness treats!
For a quick treat, Emily suggests Ritz crackers, Rolos, and pretzels.
These savory bites use store-bought pretzel bites and Velveeta cheese.
Upgrade your Chex Mix with extra seasoning.
To learn more about Susman's recipes, check out her website at EmmaClairesKitchen.com.
