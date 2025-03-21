Akdar Shrine Car, Truck & Bike Show in Glenpool to raise funds for children's hospital

The Akdar Shriners will hold their second annual Car, Truck, and Bike Show this Saturday at the Glenpool Community Center, bringing together classic cars, new trucks, motorcycles, and even the famous Shriner mini-cars.

By: Drake Johnson

The Akdar Shriners will hold their second annual Car, Truck, and Bike Show this Saturday at the Glenpool Community Center, bringing together classic cars, new trucks, motorcycles, and even the famous Shriner mini-cars.

“Just like it says, we have a show out at Glenpool at the community center, and it is literally for every category that you can imagine, from old trucks to brand new trucks and cars and motorcycles,” said event organizer Bobby Benn.

Judges will select the best vehicles in different categories, and trophies will be awarded to the top entries.

Free Admission & Event Details

The event is free for spectators to come out, enjoy the day, and see some beautiful cars.

Registration: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Car Show: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“Tomorrow's supposed to be a beautiful day. So come out, enjoy, see some beautiful cars out there, that kind of stuff,” Benn said.

Raising Money for the Akdar Shrine Scooter Unit

The event will raise money for the Akdar Shrine Scooter Unit, which operates the popcorn wagon seen at parades and events across northeastern Oklahoma.

“This is the 22nd year, I believe, that the popcorn wagon has been out there doing things. And we give away from that popcorn wagon about 32,000 bags of popcorn a year,” Benn said.

The popcorn wagon also serves as an awareness program for Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, which provides medical care at no cost to families.

“I don’t care what your income base is. If you need help, your child has a medical problem, reach out to us and see if we can maybe help,” Benn emphasized. “We have some of the best doctors in the world working for Shriners Hospitals for Children.”

A Fun Event for a Good Cause

The Akdar Shriners are known for their fun and philanthropy, using events like this to support children in need.

“Really being a Shriner, that's what it's about, is having fun,” Benn said. “We parade with different vehicles, so if you have an interest, we probably got an organization that will help spur your interest.”

