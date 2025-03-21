Oklahoma Angler Blake Capps Makes Bassmaster Classic Debut

Oklahoma's Own Blake Capps debuts at the Bassmaster Classic in Fort Worth, TX. A lifelong dream is fulfilled as he competes on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

By: Tess Maune

The Super Bowl of bass fishing is officially underway in Texas, and Oklahoma’s Own Blake Capps is making his debut on one of the sport’s biggest stages.





The Bassmaster Classic launched this morning at Lake Ray Roberts in Fort Worth, where top anglers from across the country are competing for the championship title.

A Lifelong Dream Come True

Capps, a Muskogee native, set a goal last year to qualify for the Bassmaster Classic and not only did he achieve that, but he also earned a spot in the Bassmaster Elite Series.

This is really a lifelong dream for Capps who shared a story about a first-grade time capsule assignment, where he wrote, "I want to be a professional fisherman."

When his class opened the capsules during their senior year of high school, his childhood dream was still intact.

The Competition Begins

Day 1 of the Bassmaster Classic is officially underway, and all eyes are on Capps as he competes in his first-ever Classic.