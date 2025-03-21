Tulsa man arrested, accused of car theft after pushing passenger out of vehicle

Friday, March 21st 2025, 10:49 am
A man is arrested and accused of stealing a car from an apartment complex near 21st and Memorial.
Tulsa Police said officers arrested Chaz Jones on Thursday after he allegedly jumped in a running vehicle that two people were standing near, shoved a passenger out, and drove away.
Officers later found the car near Downtown Tulsa and Jones was still in it. Jones was still in the Tulsa County jail Friday morning for larceny of a motor vehicle.
Police said Jones is currently on a deferred sentence for possession of a stolen vehicle.
