Therapeutic laser therapy for dogs: How it can help ease pain and speed healing

By: Drake Johnson

Veterinarian Dr. Rebekah Hartfield says therapeutic laser therapy is an effective way to help dogs heal from injuries and manage pain—without medication.

“It’s light energy that’s concentrated to specific parts of the body to help stimulate healing,” Hartfield explained. “And this light tissue interaction is called photobiomodulation. That’s your big word for the day.”

The treatment uses special light wavelengths targeted at muscle and nerve tissue to reduce inflammation and increase blood flow.

What Conditions Benefit from Laser Therapy?

Hartfield says laser therapy can help dogs recovering from surgery, suffering from arthritis, or dealing with chronic wounds.

“We use this in areas where we want to decrease pain by decreasing the inflammation,” she said. “It’s great for post-operative therapy after a spay or neuter, even dental extractions.”

Hartfield also recommends laser therapy for dogs with hip pain or osteoarthritis, saying it can “significantly help in decreasing that pain.”

One of her most successful cases involved a dog with a large open wound that couldn’t be fully closed.

“Adding on laser therapy significantly improved the healing time of this animal,” she said.

How Long Does Treatment Last?

Treatment time and cost depend on the severity of the condition.

“If we’re doing a post-op incision, that’s going to be a few-minute therapy,” Hartfield said. “But if a dog has a back issue and needs daily or weekly treatments, that’s going to depend.”

She offers affordable pricing at both of her clinics in Holdenville and Mannford to ensure more pet owners can access the treatment.

Hartfield, who lives in Mannford, also shared how her clinic has been treating animals injured in the recent wildfires.

“We were able to help four different families take in their cats and treat them for burns,” she said. “Two were significantly burned, and two had their little paw pads burned.”

The community stepped up to help, donating pet food and covering medical costs for affected animals.

“I just want to say a huge thank you,” Hartfield said. “What a blessing this community has been.”