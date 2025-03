The Wild Robot on Peacock is an emotional rollercoaster with stunning animation and heartfelt storytelling—just ask Tige & Daniel, who (almost) couldn’t hold back the tears!

By: Drake Johnson

-

The animated film The Wild Robot, now streaming on Peacock, is leaving some viewers deeply moved—including 98.5 The Bull’s Tige and Daniel.

On Friday, our friends Tige and Daniel joined News on 6 at 9 a.m. with Dave Davis to discuss the film.

“This thing made me cry about five, six times,” Daniel admitted. “I think I'm still dehydrated from so many tears.”