96 Homes, 74 Campers Destroyed: City of Stillwater Shares New Data on Wildfire Destruction and Recovery Efforts

New data reveals over 100 families impacted by Stillwater wildfires, with 96 homes destroyed. More on the ongoing recovery efforts.

By: David Prock

The mayor of Stillwater, along with Stillwater Emergency Management, is releasing updated data following the recent wildfires that swept through the city last week.





They say approximately 200 homes were affected. Of those, 96 homes were destroyed in Stillwater, and 74 campers were burned at Lake Carl Blackwell.





While the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration are assessing the damage, early reports from city and county officials suggest that over 100 families have either lost their homes or require assistance.





Mayor Will Joyce said the city is confident in these figures and does not anticipate any further increases.

"Unfortunately, a lot of the folks that are impacted here are families. And so we really need, you know, multi-bedroom sorts of spaces. And so, you know what we've asked people to do is, is anything you've got, let us know, because we're trying to sort of fit a bunch of pieces of the puzzle together," said Joyce.









Damage Breakdown

96 - Homes were totally destroyed in the Stillwater area

120 - Total homes impacted overall

110-115 - Families affected in Stillwater alone

Nearly 200 - Families impacted county-wide

74 - Campers burned at Lake Carl Blackwell

5 - Neighborhoods in Stillwater hit hardest





More Stories About Stillwater's Recovery

Red Dirt Rangers to Headline Benefit Concert for Stillwater Fire Victims, First Responders

Hope in a bagpiper’s melody amid the ashes of the Stillwater wildfire

'We still have a job to do': Stillwater Fire Chief says his crews remain focused

Wildfires Devastate Stillwater: Key Relief Efforts and Resources You Should Know

‘I Never Saw That Coming’: Stillwater residents return to wildfire devastation