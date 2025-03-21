Arkansas hires Kelsi Musick, former ORU coach, to lead women's basketball team

Musick spent the last three seasons at Oral Roberts, leading the Golden Eagles to postseason appearances in the last two seasons.

By: Scott Pfeil

The University of Arkansas has hired former ORU head women's basketball coach Kelsi Musick to be the head coach of the Razorbacks' women's basketball program.





She has signed a 5-year contract with a total compensation of $600,000 per year.





Musick spent the last three seasons at Oral Roberts, leading the Golden Eagles to postseason appearances in the past two seasons. ORU's season ended Thursday night with a loss in the first round of the WBIT and finished the year with a 24-9 record. Musick led the Golden Eagles to back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since 2009-12. She also increased the program's win total each year, going from 12 wins to 21 and 24. The Golden Eagles have finished in the Top 20 nationally in points per game each of her three seasons.





“I am incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead the women’s basketball program at the University of Arkansas,” Musick said. “This is a place with a proud tradition, passionate fans, and a commitment to excellence in every way. I’m excited to get to work building something special. I want to thank Hunter Yurachek and his staff for their belief in me, and I can’t wait to pour into our student-athletes, compete in the SE,C and represent this university with pride.”





ORU is now searching for a new head men's basketball coach and women's head basketball coach.



