Jose Trevino, former ORU standout, signs 3-year contract extension with Cincinnati Reds

The three-year contract between Jose Trevino and the Cincinnati Reds is worth $15 million.

By: Scott Pfeil

The Cincinnati Reds and catcher Jose Trevino have agreed to a new three-year contract extension through the 2027 season.





The deal, which includes a club option for 2028, is worth $15 million and includes $11.5 million in newly guaranteed money. The former ORU standout was set to become a free agent at the end of the season.





Trevino will begin the season as the Reds No. 1 catcher. He hit 8 home runs with 28 RBIs in 73 games for the New York Yankees last season. He went 1-for-5 with a walk in four postseason games last fall.





Trevino is a .236 hitter with 32 home runs and 141 RBIs in 399 MLB games over season seasons with the Texas Rangers and Yankees.





He was an All-Star and Gold Glove winner in 2022.





Trevino played at ORU from 2012-14.



