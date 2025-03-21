Jose Trevino, former ORU standout, signs 3-year contract extension with Cincinnati Reds

The three-year contract between Jose Trevino and the Cincinnati Reds is worth $15 million.

Friday, March 21st 2025, 3:01 pm

By: Scott Pfeil


Cincinnati, OH -

The Cincinnati Reds and catcher Jose Trevino have agreed to a new three-year contract extension through the 2027 season.


The deal, which includes a club option for 2028, is worth $15 million and includes $11.5 million in newly guaranteed money. The former ORU standout was set to become a free agent at the end of the season.


Trevino will begin the season as the Reds No. 1 catcher. He hit 8 home runs with 28 RBIs in 73 games for the New York Yankees last season. He went 1-for-5 with a walk in four postseason games last fall.


Trevino is a .236 hitter with 32 home runs and 141 RBIs in 399 MLB games over season seasons with the Texas Rangers and Yankees.


He was an All-Star and Gold Glove winner in 2022.


Trevino played at ORU from 2012-14.
