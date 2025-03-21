Teacher couple from Mannford lose home in wildfires, salvaging what they can

A couple living in Mannford say their home of 17 years burned to the ground in a matter of minutes after the wildfires last week and they’re trying to figure out what’s next.

By: Kristen Weaver

Picking up the pieces

Mike and Melissa lived at the home on Greenbrier Circle for 17 years.

Lots of memories were made, and after the fire burned their home, almost everything was ruined.

But there are some things that they could salvage.

"The only thing saved in the whole house is my desk; it got charred, but we had 95 percent of our pictures in our desk drawers, and those made it," Mike said.

Trying to save the home

Mike said he was here as late as he could stay last Friday, trying to salvage his home, but the winds were too much.

“Once the house caught on fire, in 10-15 minutes it burned," he said.

“I’m getting calls, watching the news, is that my house, is that my house?" Melissa said. "That was the worst was assuming it was, but not knowing for sure.”

Helpers all around

About 50 homes in the town were destroyed.

Mike and Melissa’s RV was salvaged so they’re staying there, and they said help has been all around them, including a group of ORU soccer players who came out this week and helped them clean.

Both are teachers, and they said the help has been humbling since they're used to giving instead of receiving.

“It’s a different perspective when you’re the one receiving the help," Melissa said.

They said the good news is, they had insurance and know many of their neighbors did not.

A resource center was open Friday until 7 p.m. at Mannford High School and another will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Stillwater and those all for all victims.

Help the family: Fundraiser for Mike Cavenah by Allison Cavenah Greco : Help Mike and Melissa Rebuild After Wildfire

Oklahoma resource for wildfire victims: GoFundMe Search: oklahoma wildfires