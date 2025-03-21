Prosecutors Drop Rape By Instrumentation Charge Against Sperry Student After New Evidence Emerges

Tulsa County prosecutors dropped a first-degree rape charge against a Sperry High School student, citing he was merely a witness. Charges remain against two others.

By: David Prock

Tulsa County prosecutors have dropped a first-degree rape by instrumentation charge against one of three Sperry High School students initially accused in the case, citing new information.





Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler issued a statement saying:

"Additional information was relayed to our office by the defendant’s attorney. We investigated the information provided and were able to verify that the defendant’s involvement was that of a witness, and not as a principal. The defendant did not commit a crime, nor was he cooperating with the commission of the crime alleged."





The Sperry student-athletes were charged with rape by instrumentation involving a student in mid-January following an investigation by Sperry Police.





In early March, a Tulsa County judge overruled a previous decision to dismiss the charges against the students and reinstated the adult charges of rape by instrumentation.





At the time, attorneys for the students said that they planned to appeal that decision further.





Defense Attorney Andrea Brown expressed disappointment in the ruling and emphasized and said the students should not be charged as adults. Brown spoke about Friday's update saying that while she is happy to say the charges against her client have been dismissed she committed to the argument that the other students were wrongfully charged.





Statement from the student's attorney

"Today, I am happy to announce that all charges have been dismissed against my client. My client’s life has been needlessly disrupted. The impact this charge has had on this teen's life is immeasurable. That said, I have been communicating with the District Attorney’s Office regarding my client’s degree of involvement, and specifically his lack of involvement, in the incident. Thankfully, the District Attorney was willing to listen to me. I must continue to condemn the “investigation,” or more accurately the lack of investigation, into this incident by the law enforcement agency who brought the charges to the DA’s Office. The reports from law enforcement are ripe with errors and falsities. It was these reports coupled with a lack of any further investigation that led to the wrongful criminal felony - and worst of all adult - charges being filed against my juvenile client, who did not commit any crime whatsoever. The public and social media are quick to judge, but I simply ask that you give grace and deference to those who are in possession of more information than you at the moment," said Andrea Brown.





Status of the Remaining Cases

Charges remain against the two other students involved in the case. Due to their ages, News On 6 is not naming them at this time.

RELATED:

🔗 Sperry Students Protest After 3 Employees Get Teaching Certificates Suspended

🔗 Oklahoma School Board Suspends Teaching Certificates of Former Sperry Principal, Richard Akin, Robert Park, John King

🔗 Sperry Student Pleads Not Guilty in Rape by Instrumentation Case; Judge to Decide Next Court Date

🔗 Sperry, Oklahoma Student Faces Rape By Instrumentation Charges



