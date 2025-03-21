1 Injured in Shooting at Tulsa QuikTrip on North Lewis Avenue

Tulsa police are investigating a shooting at a QuikTrip near East 46th Street North and North Lewis Avenue.

Friday, March 21st 2025, 4:07 pm

By: David Prock


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police are investigating after they say a man was shot in the stomach at the QuikTrip at 46th Street North and Lewis.

Police say two men got into a scuffle at the ATM and one man's gun went off, hitting the other man in the stomach.

Officers say the first man was carrying the gun legally and he's cooperating.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.
