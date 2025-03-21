1 Injured in Shooting at Tulsa QuikTrip on North Lewis Avenue

Tulsa police are investigating a shooting at a QuikTrip near East 46th Street North and North Lewis Avenue.

Tulsa Police are investigating after they say a man was shot in the stomach at the QuikTrip at 46th Street North and Lewis.

Police say two men got into a scuffle at the ATM and one man's gun went off, hitting the other man in the stomach.

Officers say the first man was carrying the gun legally and he's cooperating.

