"I thought I'd be able to say goodbye to her": Stacey Blake reflects on losing her dog Baby during wildfires at Lake Carl Blackwell

Stacey Blake and her dog named Baby had been inseparable for ten years. But when Stacey's car broke down on Friday March 14, she couldn't get back to save her from the wildfire that tore through the campgrounds around Lake Carl Blackwell.

By: Katie Eastman

When Stacey Blake's car broke down on Friday, she went to Stillwater in a tow truck, never thinking she'd get stuck away from her dog named Baby.





As the flames started to grow, Blake got in an Uber to go back to her camper at Lake Carl Blackwell, but when the driver needed gas, the pumps were all shut down. Then police closed Highway 51.





About an hour later, Blake got a call.





"And my friend said the RVs gone," said Blake. "And I just sobbed and sobbed."





Baby had been with her for ten years. Blake got her when her dad passed away, and she was her companion in life.





"She’s like my soulmate she’s my baby," said Blake. When she was born I couldn’t think of any other name and I just kept calling her Baby and it stuck."









The pair had been living in a friend's camper at Lake Carl Blackwell for six weeks and had loved going on long walks. Blake said Baby is a hunting dog at heart and would go crazy with all the wildlife.





"She caught an armadillo one night up there I didn’t even know it was there, and I was like Baby no," Blake laughed. "And she put it down."





As Blake walked along the roads around her campsite, she still held onto some hope that Baby made it out. But on Friday afternoon she got a call that a friend had found the remains and moved them for her.





Blake's friend's camper is one of 74 that Stillwater Emergency Management said burned down in Friday's wildfires.









Many people were living in the campers full time and lost all their belongings. Blake lost things like contacts and clothes, but she's only been thinking of Baby.





"I thought I’d be able to say goodbye to her," she said. "I kept telling her we’re growing old together 'cause yeah she’s just so sweet."





Before she figures out what's next, Blake is staying with her daughter in Guthrie. She said she needs to be around family right now.