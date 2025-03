Mannford Public Schools says they are planning to return to class on Thursday, March 27. They say this is due to the amount of soot, smoke, and ash at several district facilities.

By: Katie Alexander

-

Mannford Public Schools says they are planning to return to class on Thursday, March 27.

They say this is due to the amount of soot, smoke, and ash at several district facilities. They say they need the time to clean and complete environmental testing to make sure it is removed for safety.

MPS says that outdoor extracurricular events will continue as scheduled.