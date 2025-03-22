George Foreman, boxing legend and entrepreneur, dies at 76

Foreman won two heavyweight championships, fought Muhammad Ali in the 'Rumble in the Jungle' and captured gold in the 1968 Olympics.

By: CBS News

George Foreman, the former heavyweight boxing champion turned business entrepreneur who was part of some of the sport's most memorable matches and moments, died Friday at the age of 76, his family announced.

"Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones," Foreman's family announced on Instagram.

"A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose," his family continued in the post.

No cause of death was given.

Foreman, an Olympic gold medalist and two-time heavyweight champion, competed between 1967 and 1997. He learned to box at age 16, won Olympic gold at 19, and at 24, defeated heavyweight boxer Joe Frazier to become world champion.

In 1974, he defended his title in Zaire in one of the most famous fights in history. The "Rumble in the Jungle," against Muhammad Ali.

Foreman described the fight to CBS Mornings in 2016 as a "strange" experience.

"I thought I'd knock him out in one or two rounds, but about the third round, I'd hit him, and he fell on me. I thought, 'That's it.' And he started screaming, 'That all you got, George?! Show me something!' And I knew then I was in the wrong place at the wrong time," he said at the time.

Foreman said he and Ali, who died in 2016, became lifelong friends after the fight.

After 10 years away from boxing, Foreman began his comeback. In 1994, more than 20 years after he beat Frazier for the title, Foreman knocked out Michael Moorer and became the oldest world champion in boxing history at 45 years old.

Outside of the ring, Foreman was also known as an entrepreneur — promoting the George Foreman Grill — which has sold more than 100 million units worldwide.