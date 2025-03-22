Sapulpa family heartbroken and willing to fight for justice for their 17-year-old murdered son

A Sapulpa family is mourning the loss of their 17-year-old son, Layson Davis, who was murdered in Minnesota. Randy Davis says it's hard waking up every day without his son, but he finds strength in knowing he'll fight to bring justice for Layson.

By: Chloe Abbott

A Sapulpa family is dealing with the heartbreak of losing their 17-year-old son.

Layson Davis grew up in Sapulpa but moved to Minnesota two years ago and was murdered in February.

Randy Davis says it's hard waking up every day without his son, but he finds strength in knowing he'll fight to bring justice for Layson, and that means several trips to Minnesota for the court hearings and trials of the suspects.

Murdered away from home

Layson Davis was murdered in his apartment in Minnesota last month. News reports there say it was not a random shooting.

Randy Davis said, "I collapsed. I probably lost about a good minute. I just remember saying, like, no, no, no, God."

Police in Minnesota say two people were arrested and two others have warrants for their arrest.

A Sapulpa native's quest for a better life

His Father says Layson had a gift for making people happy.

"Everywhere he went, people generally loved him. Just loved Layson, he has so many friends. Like that guy's got more friends than anybody I know," said Randy Davis.

Layson was passionate about music and started recording rap songs on his phone when he was just 11 years old.

"From an early age, he was into music. I've got early videos of him, like beatboxing and just he knew music was going to be his future," said Davis.

Layson moved from Sapulpa to Minnesota two years ago for a fresh start after his Dad said he was involved in a shooting in Kellyville.

A family's fight for justice

Randy says the beginning of justice will start once the two other suspects are arrested.

"We want him captured," Davis said. "We don't want him out there breathing and living his life freely while my son's dead."

Randy says he will go to Minnesota for the trials of the people suspected of killing Layson, to make sure his support for his son can be seen.

Raising money to show support

There's a Poker Run fundraiser with five stops for the Davis Family on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Sapulpa VFW 1320.

It starts at the VFW and ends at the VFW.

People can also stop by just to eat or enter a 50/50 raffle with several prizes.

It's to help them with travel expenses to get to Minnesota.