The Eagles are Elite! Oklahoma Wesleyan punches a ticket to the NAIA Elite 8 with a 77-65 win over Baker

Oklahoma Wesleyan will take on No. 1 seed LSU-Alexandria at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Elite 8 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

Friday, March 21st 2025, 10:18 pm

By: Scott Pfeil


KANSAS CITY, Mo. -

Oklahoma Wesleyan's magical run through the NAIA National Tournament continued Friday night, as the Eagles punched a ticket to the Elite 8 with a 77-65 win over Baker. This will be the Eagles' 4th Elite 8 appearance in program history. 

Jaden Lietzke led the way for the Eagles with a double-double: 18 pts and 12 rebounds. Derrick Talton Jr. chipped in 12.

Oklahoma Wesleyan trailed by 13 with 5:41 to go in the 1st half but battled back to get it to a 5-point deficit at halftime.

The Eagles clamped the defense down in the 2nd half, forcing multiple turnovers that led to the 12-point victory.

Oklahoma Wesleyan shot 47% from the floor (27-58), and 79% from the free throw line (19-24). The Eagles struggled from the 3-point line again, shooting just 24% (4-17).

The key to the game was turnover. OKWU forced 15 turnovers and scored 19 points off them. OKWU dominated in the paint, outscoring the Wildcats 42-18.

Oklahoma Wesleyan will take on No. 1 seed LSU-Alexandria at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Elite 8 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 21st, 2025

March 22nd, 2025

March 22nd, 2025

March 22nd, 2025

Top Headlines

March 22nd, 2025

March 22nd, 2025

March 22nd, 2025

March 22nd, 2025