Tulsa group hosts 'Mercy for Mannford' donation drive for wildfire victims

The Route 66 Alliance is stepping up to help families devastated by wildfires in Mannford, Terlton, and surrounding communities.

By: Graham Dowers

The group is hosting a donation drive, Mercy for Mannford, at the Wompa Event Center on Charles Page Boulevard today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Organizers say they saw the wildfire damage firsthand and immediately felt compelled to take action.

The organizers said that there are no limits on what you can bring because anything and everything helps.

The organizers encourage people to donate everyday essentials, including clothing, hygiene products, and household items—things that many wouldn’t think to give but are desperately needed.

“Think about if you’ve lost everything in your life and what you would need to rebuild," Poppa Night, one of the event's organizers said. "A good thing to think about is people always store clothes in the garage or whatever, and they’ve got this box they’ve been meaning to give away—now’s the perfect time to grab that box and bring it on out.”

The group will personally deliver all donations to affected families. They are only accepting gently used or new items.

For those unable to attend in person, monetary donations can be made through the Route 66 Alliance’s Facebook page.

Later tonight, the group will also be at the Mannford Strong Benefit Concert at Mannford Town Square, continuing their efforts to raise support for wildfire victims.