Medical Minute: Can weight loss lead to hair loss?

By: Graham Dowers

Losing weight can be great for your health and confidence, but it might come with an unexpected side effect—hair loss.

Experts say shedding pounds too quickly can trigger temporary hair thinning, typically occurring three to four months after weight loss and lasting for about six months. Registered dietitian nutritionist Kate Richardson advises people experiencing hair loss to first rule out other health conditions, such as thyroid issues.

Nutrient deficiencies are often a culprit. Protein, zinc, iron, fatty acids, selenium, and vitamin D all play crucial roles in hair health. A study involving 112 women who had gastric sleeve surgery found that nearly 75% experienced hair loss. Another study published in Cell revealed that intermittent fasting can slow hair growth in both humans and animals.

Hair loss can also be linked to stress, certain medications, high fevers, childbirth, or severe illness. If you're experiencing excessive shedding, a simple blood test could help identify the cause.

For more on keeping your hair healthy, talk to your doctor or a registered dietitian.