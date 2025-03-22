Hot Seat: Tulsa Drillers general manager discusses growth, innovation and fan experience

Team President and General Manager of the Tulsa Drillers, Mike Malaga discusses the business of baseball in the Hot Seat

By: Graham Dowers

Baseball season is just around the corner, and while fans are eager to see the Tulsa Drillers take the field, team President and General Manager Mike Malaga is focused on the bigger picture—the business of baseball. In a recent interview on Hot Seat, Malaga discussed the evolution of Minor League Baseball, the growing role of business investments, and how the fan experience is changing.

The Tulsa Drillers, along with Oklahoma City’s Triple-A team, are part of Diamond Baseball Holdings, which owns over 40 affiliated teams. “That tells you it’s big business,” Malaga said. “It’s more than just selling hot dogs and beer—it’s about business opportunities, community engagement, and maximizing our venue year-round.”

With OneOK Field in the heart of Tulsa’s Greenwood District, the stadium has become more than just a baseball park—it’s an entertainment hub. In addition to hosting Drillers games, the venue is home to FC Tulsa soccer matches, charity events, concerts, and other community gatherings. Malaga emphasized the importance of utilizing the stadium on non-game days. “We want to fill as many of those dates as possible,” Malaga said.

The game itself has also seen major changes, many of which were tested in the minors before making their way to Major League Baseball. Rule changes such as the pitch clock, larger bases, and the automated ball-strike system all started in the minor leagues.

“If there’s any way to improve the game, they’ll test it in the minors first,” Malaga said.

Beyond the sport, the Tulsa Drillers operate like a multi-faceted business, managing food services, merchandise sales, ticketing, and community outreach. During the season, the team employs around 400 people, with a focus on creating an engaging fan experience. “Our business is built on casual fans,” Malaga noted. “People come for the entertainment—the fireworks, the mascot, the giveaways—not just the baseball.”

With a promising season ahead, the Drillers also welcome a new manager, former Major League skipper Eric Wedge. A seasoned coach with a decade of MLB managerial experience, Wedge is set to bring valuable leadership to the team.

Fans can follow the Tulsa Drillers through their website and social media channels, as well as stream games via the MLB TV app. With a packed calendar of baseball, soccer, and special events, OneOK Field continues to be a driving force in downtown Tulsa’s growth.