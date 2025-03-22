1 injured in accidental self-shooting in north Tulsa

Police say a woman was injured Saturday afternoon in North Tulsa after a handgun was accidentally discharged.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Police say a woman was injured Saturday afternoon in North Tulsa after a handgun was accidentally discharged while it was moved.

The incident took place at the woman's home near North Johnstown Avenue and East 54th Street, according to police.

The victim was in the back bedroom moving a firearm when it accidentally fired, according to police. Police say that a man and three children were inside the home at the time of the accidental discharge.

No other injuries were reported by the police, and the woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition.