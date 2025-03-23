Grass fire breaks out on Hwy 82, damaged RV park

Authorities say that a grass fire has broken out in northwest Oklahoma.

By: Graham Dowers

-

UPDATE: No injuries were reported and the site was successfully evacuated.

Due to the dry conditions, officials urge people to not burn in these conditions.





Authorities say that a grass fire has broken out along a highway in northeast Oklahoma.

Police say that the fire broke out on Highway 82 between Salina and Locust Grove.

Mayes County Emergency Management say that Plum Tree RV Park has been heavily damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they are made available.