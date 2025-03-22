Westbound Turner Turnpike reopened following crash

Saturday, March 22nd 2025, 3:30 pm
UPDATE:
Westbound Turner Turnpike has been reopened at mile marker 177.5 following a crash Saturday afternoon, according to OHP.
OHP says no one was injured in the crash.
This roadway was closed for 30 minutes.
***Original story is below**
Westbound Turner Turnpike is closed at mile marker 177.5 due to a crash according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP says no one was injured in this crash.
It is unknown when this area will be reopened.
March 22nd, 2025
March 7th, 2025
March 7th, 2025
February 7th, 2025
March 23rd, 2025
March 23rd, 2025
March 23rd, 2025