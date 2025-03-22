Westbound Turner Turnpike reopened following crash

Westbound Turner Turnpike has been reopened at mile marker 177.5 following a crash Saturday afternoon, according to OHP.

By: News 9

-

UPDATE:

Westbound Turner Turnpike has been reopened at mile marker 177.5 following a crash Saturday afternoon, according to OHP.

OHP says no one was injured in the crash.

This roadway was closed for 30 minutes.

***Original story is below**

Westbound Turner Turnpike is closed at mile marker 177.5 due to a crash according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says no one was injured in this crash.

It is unknown when this area will be reopened.