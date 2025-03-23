Tulsa group hosts donation drive for Mannford wildfire victims

Saturday, March 22nd 2025, 9:23 pm
A Tulsa group hosted a donation drive for people impacted by the Mannford wildfires. The event offers people who lost everything more than just items, but also a sense of hope.
Devastation in Mannford
More than 70 homes were destroyed by the recent wildfires, leaving many families to start from scratch. Those impacted lack the basic essentials, but a Tulsa group is hoping to help through the Mercy for Mannford event.
"If people could just take a minute and put themselves in those shoes and think you’re standing in front of your home everything and now, it's a pile of ashes…. it's hard to imagine, it really is hard to fathom until you’ve experienced it,” said organizer Andi Villachica.
Helping Hands
Dozens of people are donating what they can at the Mercy for Mannford event in Tulsa. People brought everything from blankets to hygiene products to food. All donated items will go directly to the victims of the Mannford wildfires.
“I hope that they're encouraged by the support and they know the people of Oklahoma are behind them, we encourage them, we support them," said Villachica.
A New Beginning
With each donation Mercy for Mannford helps to create a new beginning. Villachica says it's a small step to giving home and rebuilding lives.
