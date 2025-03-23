Call them fab! Oklahoma Wesleyan punches a ticket to the NAIA Fab 4 with A 98-87 win over 1-seed LSU-Alexandria

It's seventh heaven for the seventh-seeded Oklahoma Wesleyan men's basketball team, as the Eagles are headed back to the NAIA Fab 4 for the 3rd time in program history.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

It's seventh heaven for the seventh-seeded Oklahoma Wesleyan men's basketball team, as the Eagles are headed back to the NAIA Fab 4 for the 3rd time in program history. The Eagles led by double-digits the entire 2nd half, and beat No. 1 seed LSU-Alexandria 98-87 Saturday night to punch a ticket to the Fab 4. The Eagles beat the 1, 2 and 3 seeds to get back to the Fab 4.

Jaden Lietzke led the way for the Eagles with a double-double: 31 points and 13 rebounds. Nick Bene also had a double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds. Derrick Talton Jr. was the only other Eagle in double figures, he had 13.

LSUA had no answer for Oklahoma Wesleyan's height. The Eagles outscored them in the paint 48-30, and outrebounded them 54-44.

OKWU shot 49% from the floor (33-68), and 43% from 3-point (6-14)

Oklahoma Wesleyan will face another 1-seed, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) in the Nationals Semifinals. That game will tip off at 7 pm on Monday night at Municipal Auditorium.