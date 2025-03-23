Oklahoma State Cowgirl's historic season ends in first-round NCAA Tournament loss

Oklahoma State’s historic season came to a heartbreaking end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, falling to No. 10 seed South Dakota State.

By: Ravin Ray

Oklahoma State’s historic season came to a heartbreaking end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, falling to No. 10 seed South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits closed the game on a 16-6 run in the final four minutes, building a lead the Cowgirls could not overcome.

"I thought they made winning plays today," OSU Cowgirl's head coach Jacie Hoyt said. "We didn’t make some of those winning plays that we needed to, but at the same time, experience—you just can’t do anything about it, so I know when we’re back here in a year, it’s not going to be the same story."

A team that was off the national radar five months ago, Oklahoma State finished third in the Big 12 and set multiple program records along the way.