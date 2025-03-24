Oklahoma wildfire week in review: battling flames across the state

Firefighters and fire victims are praying for calm weather, after a week of wildfires killed four people and burned hundreds of homes in Oklahoma.

Sunday, March 23rd 2025, 9:51 pm

By: Eden Jones


MANNFORD, Okla. -

Firefighters and wildfire victims are praying for calmer weather after a devastating week of wildfires left four people dead and destroyed hundreds of homes across Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, the latest damage assessments show:

  1. 9 homes damaged in Cleveland County
  2. 21 homes damaged in Oklahoma County
  3. 35 homes damaged in Lincoln County
  4. 70 homes damaged in Creek County
  5. 114 homes damaged in Logan County
  6. 115 homes damaged in Pawnee County
  7. 173 homes damaged in Payne County
  8. 537 homes damaged statewide

Recovery Assistance Available

Oklahomans affected by the wildfires can receive recovery resources at the following locations:

  1. Sunday, March 23 – Guthrie Fairgrounds, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  2. Monday, March 24 – Absentee Shawnee Tribal Resource Center, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Volunteer Assistance

Volunteers are available at:

  1. FBC Mannford – 105 Greenwood Ave., Mannford, OK 74044
  2. Countryside Church – 2124 S. Western Rd., Stillwater, OK 74074

Open Shelters

Shelters remain open at:

  1. First Methodist Church of Mannford – 100 E. Greenwood Ave., Mannford
  2. Luther Community Center – 18120 Hog Back Road, Luther
  3. Payne County Fairgrounds – 4518 Expo Circle East, Stillwater

Officials continue to assess damage and coordinate relief efforts as the state recovers from the fires.
