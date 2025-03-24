Oklahoma wildfire week in review: battling flames across the state
Firefighters and fire victims are praying for calm weather, after a week of wildfires killed four people and burned hundreds of homes in Oklahoma.
Sunday, March 23rd 2025, 9:51 pm
Eden Jones
MANNFORD, Okla. -
Firefighters and wildfire victims are praying for calmer weather after a devastating week of wildfires left four people dead and destroyed hundreds of homes across Oklahoma.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, the latest damage assessments show:
- 9 homes damaged in Cleveland County
- 21 homes damaged in Oklahoma County
- 35 homes damaged in Lincoln County
- 70 homes damaged in Creek County
- 114 homes damaged in Logan County
- 115 homes damaged in Pawnee County
- 173 homes damaged in Payne County
- 537 homes damaged statewide
Recovery Assistance Available
Oklahomans affected by the wildfires can receive recovery resources at the following locations:
- Sunday, March 23 – Guthrie Fairgrounds, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Monday, March 24 – Absentee Shawnee Tribal Resource Center, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Volunteer Assistance
Volunteers are available at:
- FBC Mannford – 105 Greenwood Ave., Mannford, OK 74044
- Countryside Church – 2124 S. Western Rd., Stillwater, OK 74074
Open Shelters
Shelters remain open at:
- First Methodist Church of Mannford – 100 E. Greenwood Ave., Mannford
- Luther Community Center – 18120 Hog Back Road, Luther
- Payne County Fairgrounds – 4518 Expo Circle East, Stillwater
Officials continue to assess damage and coordinate relief efforts as the state recovers from the fires.
