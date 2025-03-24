Oklahoma wildfire week in review: battling flames across the state

Firefighters and fire victims are praying for calm weather, after a week of wildfires killed four people and burned hundreds of homes in Oklahoma.

By: Eden Jones

According to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, the latest damage assessments show:

9 homes damaged in Cleveland County 21 homes damaged in Oklahoma County 35 homes damaged in Lincoln County 70 homes damaged in Creek County 114 homes damaged in Logan County 115 homes damaged in Pawnee County 173 homes damaged in Payne County 537 homes damaged statewide

Recovery Assistance Available

Oklahomans affected by the wildfires can receive recovery resources at the following locations:

Sunday, March 23 – Guthrie Fairgrounds, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 24 – Absentee Shawnee Tribal Resource Center, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Volunteer Assistance

Volunteers are available at:

FBC Mannford – 105 Greenwood Ave., Mannford, OK 74044 Countryside Church – 2124 S. Western Rd., Stillwater, OK 74074

Open Shelters

Shelters remain open at:

First Methodist Church of Mannford – 100 E. Greenwood Ave., Mannford Luther Community Center – 18120 Hog Back Road, Luther Payne County Fairgrounds – 4518 Expo Circle East, Stillwater

Officials continue to assess damage and coordinate relief efforts as the state recovers from the fires.