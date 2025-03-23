Medical Minute: Debunking common cold myths

The common cold affects adults one to two times per year and children up to six times, but many misconceptions persist about the illness.

By: Graham Dowers

Doctors confirm that going outside with wet hair won’t make you sick, and colds aren’t limited to the winter months. In fact, there are over 200 different cold viruses.

Despite popular belief, antibiotics do not treat colds, as they are caused by viruses, not bacteria. Similarly, studies show vitamin C has no proven benefit in preventing or treating cold symptoms.

Dr. Hendricks, a longtime physician, advises patients to see a doctor only if they experience a high fever or extreme discomfort. Otherwise, the best remedies include rest, hydration, and over-the-counter medicine.

Research also shows that getting less than five hours of sleep per night can triple a person's risk of catching a cold.