Fire destroys homes and RVs in Mays County

A large fire tore through the Plum Tree RV Park south of Salina on Saturday, destroying several homes and RVs. Firefighters battled the flames amid dry and windy conditions.

Sunday, March 23rd 2025, 8:47 am

By: Graham Dowers


SALINA, Okla. -

A large fire tore through the Plum Tree RV Park south of Salina on Saturday, destroying several homes and RVs. Firefighters battled the flames amid dry and windy conditions.

No injuries were reported, but some residents were evacuated as a precaution. The Mays County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to avoid outdoor burning due to the dangerous conditions.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 23rd, 2025

March 25th, 2025

March 24th, 2025

March 24th, 2025

Top Headlines

March 25th, 2025

March 25th, 2025

March 25th, 2025

March 25th, 2025