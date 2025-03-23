Fire destroys homes and RVs in Mays County

A large fire tore through the Plum Tree RV Park south of Salina on Saturday, destroying several homes and RVs. Firefighters battled the flames amid dry and windy conditions.

By: Graham Dowers

A large fire tore through the Plum Tree RV Park south of Salina on Saturday, destroying several homes and RVs. Firefighters battled the flames amid dry and windy conditions.

No injuries were reported, but some residents were evacuated as a precaution. The Mays County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to avoid outdoor burning due to the dangerous conditions.