Jonas Brothers set to perform at BOK Center Oct. 16

The Jonas Brothers have officially kicked off their much-anticipated Jonas20: Living The Dream tour, set to hit the BOK Center in Tulsa on Oct. 16.

By: Graham Dowers

-

The Jonas Brothers have officially kicked off their much-anticipated JonasCon event with the announcement of their Jonas20: Living the Dream Tour, set to hit the BOK Center in Tulsa on Oct. 16. The tour marks a celebration of the band’s 20-year journey, from performing in malls to headlining major stadiums worldwide.

The trek follows the release of their new single, “Love Me To Heaven,” on Mar. 21, and promises fans a unique, career-spanning experience.

"We’re beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music,” the Jonas Brothers said. “This tour is our way of honoring our fans, the memories we've made, and the ones we’ll create together.”

The Jonas Brothers are touring with Oklahoma's own All American Rejects, which was formed in Stillwater in 1999.

Tickets will be available for purchase through the BOK Center's official website beginning Mar. 28th.

Fans can sign up for the artist presale by Mar. 26th, with the presale running on Mar. 27 at 10 a.m. ahead of the general sale at 10 a.m. on the 28th.