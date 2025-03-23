Tulsa police arrest three juveniles after stolen vehicle crash

Tulsa police arrested three juveniles early Sunday morning after a high-speed crash involving a stolen vehicle.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Tulsa police arrested three juveniles early Sunday morning after a high-speed crash involving a stolen vehicle.

Just before 6 a.m. on Mar. 23, an officer observed a white Kia Soul traveling at a high rate of speed near North Harvard Avenue and East Apache Street. The officer followed as the vehicle continued west on Apache Street before leaving the roadway and crashing through a fence at North Lewis Avenue.

Police say the occupants— a 12-year-old boy and two 13-year-old boys— attempted to flee on foot but stopped after one suffered an injury.

Police determined the Kia had been freshly stolen and contacted its owner. The injured juvenile was transported for medical evaluation, while the uninjured passenger was released to his parents. The 13-year-old driver was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center for processing.

The vehicle sustained severe damage and was towed from the scene. Authorities say the parents of the passengers were shocked upon learning of their children’s involvement.