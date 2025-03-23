2 dead after head-on collision in Tulsa

Breaking: Head-on collision on N Peoria Ave and E 46th St N results in two deaths.

Sunday, March 23rd 2025, 4:09 pm

By: Victor Pozadas


TULSA, Okla. -

Two men are dead after a head-on crash near N Peoria Avenue and East 46th Street North authorities said.

Officials said one was dead on arrival and the other died at the hospital.

One car was travelling southbound trying to pass a vehicle, which led him into oncoming traffic where the crash happened.

Tulsa Police are still on-scene gathering more information regarding the crash.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 23rd, 2025

March 24th, 2025

March 7th, 2025

March 7th, 2025

Top Headlines

March 25th, 2025

March 25th, 2025

March 25th, 2025

March 25th, 2025