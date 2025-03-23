2 dead after head-on collision in Tulsa

Sunday, March 23rd 2025, 4:09 pm
Two men are dead after a head-on crash near N Peoria Avenue and East 46th Street North authorities said.
Officials said one was dead on arrival and the other died at the hospital.
One car was travelling southbound trying to pass a vehicle, which led him into oncoming traffic where the crash happened.
Tulsa Police are still on-scene gathering more information regarding the crash.
