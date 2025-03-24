OSBI search for Broken Bow murder suspect

OSBI announces the search for De'Monta Bell, the suspect in a recent Broken Bow murder case.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has announced the search for a suspect in a Broken Bow murder case.

27-year-old De'Monta Bell is suspected of homicide which occurred on Saturday night OSBI said.

According to authorities, a first-degree murder warrant has been issued for Bell by the McCurtain County District court.

Bell is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Investigators are asking the public with any information to contact OSBI at tips@osbi.ok.gov or call 1-800-522-8017.