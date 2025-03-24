OSBI search for Broken Bow murder suspect

OSBI announces the search for De'Monta Bell, the suspect in a recent Broken Bow murder case.

Sunday, March 23rd 2025, 9:26 pm

By: Victor Pozadas


BROKEN BOW, Okla. -

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has announced the search for a suspect in a Broken Bow murder case.

27-year-old De'Monta Bell is suspected of homicide which occurred on Saturday night OSBI said.

According to authorities, a first-degree murder warrant has been issued for Bell by the McCurtain County District court.

Bell is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Investigators are asking the public with any information to contact OSBI at tips@osbi.ok.gov or call 1-800-522-8017.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 23rd, 2025

March 21st, 2025

March 21st, 2025

March 11th, 2025

Top Headlines

March 25th, 2025

March 25th, 2025

March 25th, 2025

March 25th, 2025