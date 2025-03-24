22-Year-Old Dies In QuikTrip Shooting: Suspect Turns Himself In

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot outside a QuikTrip in Tulsa; a suspect was taken into custody and released. The investigation is ongoing.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs, Victor Pozadas

A man is dead after a shooting outside a QuikTrip near 11th Street and Garnett Road, according to Tulsa Police.

Detectives said that the victim and the suspect were fighting inside a car in the parking lot and at some point, the two men fell out of the car, and the suspect shot the victim and then fled the scene.

Police arrived to find the victim, Anthony Banuelos, 22, on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

The suspect ran from the scene but later turned himself into the police. He was questioned and released.

Homicide detectives interviewed witnesses, reviewed surveillance footage from the gas station, and collected evidence from the scene. Officers said the entire incident was captured on security cameras.

“There is no further threat to the public,” said Sgt. Wyett Poth with Tulsa Police. “We are confident we have the shooter in custody. He has not been officially charged yet, so we can’t release his name.”

Tulsa Police said the investigation is ongoing and that the district's attorney's office will review the details and determine if charges are warranted.